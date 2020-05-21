Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 40.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $115,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,077 shares of company stock worth $2,968,427. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

