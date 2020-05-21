NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $360.04 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $363.50. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.11.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.