On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONDK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 56.0% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 482,102 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 34.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,829,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 989,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 65.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 204,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDK stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. On Deck Capital has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

