Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,567 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.96. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,488,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,337.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,872 shares of company stock worth $19,248,036 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.