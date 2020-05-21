Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,271.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,328.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

