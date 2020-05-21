Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Reduced by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.