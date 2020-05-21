Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Paychex worth $50,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 52,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.