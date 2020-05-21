PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.22, 1,150,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,309,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 41,526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

