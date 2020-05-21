Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Gap Up to $16.18

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $16.18. Physicians Realty Trust shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 2,321,500 shares trading hands.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.