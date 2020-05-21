PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,331 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $54,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $229.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

