PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 36,082 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $53,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $103.62 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

