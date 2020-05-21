PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 47,789 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.32.

NYSE BABA opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.33. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $551.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.