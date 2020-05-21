PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Extra Space Storage worth $48,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,323 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,660. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.