PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $34,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.27.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

