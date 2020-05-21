PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,210 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $62,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

