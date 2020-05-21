PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 61,611 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $66,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

NFLX stock opened at $445.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $51,676,335. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

