PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $58,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,059,000 after acquiring an additional 135,321 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,336.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80,280 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,288.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 76,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 101,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

