PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 135,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Intuit stock opened at $289.60 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.73 and a 200-day moving average of $265.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

