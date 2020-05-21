PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $35.38 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

In other news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,844 shares of company stock worth $21,878,694. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

