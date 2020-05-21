PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38.03 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $38,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

