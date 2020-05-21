PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $40.97 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $115.36 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

