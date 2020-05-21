PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $48.65 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,574 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $48,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 463,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,032,000 after acquiring an additional 215,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $136.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

