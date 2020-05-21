PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $52.59 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $52,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

