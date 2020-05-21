PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $64.26 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,395 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Citizens Financial Group worth $64,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFG opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

