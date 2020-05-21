PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $68.78 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of General Dynamics worth $68,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,206,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Shares of GD opened at $137.35 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.31.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

