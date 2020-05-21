PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 68,789 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $48,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP opened at $23.90 on Thursday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.