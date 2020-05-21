PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

