PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

