PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 146,023 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $58,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 265,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

