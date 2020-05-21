PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 34,301 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $43,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

