PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 47,861 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Nasdaq worth $37,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $114.30 on Thursday. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

