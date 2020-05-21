PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 503.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $69,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,054 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,168 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $510.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.11. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.