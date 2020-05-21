PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $36,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,804,000 after acquiring an additional 69,065 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 692,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,029,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $191.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.