PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,435.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $54,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $147.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

