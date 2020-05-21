PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MBS ETF worth $40,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

