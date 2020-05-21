PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,339 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $274,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $119.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

