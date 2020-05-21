PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,921 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $53,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,476,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $245.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day moving average of $263.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

