PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,938 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Burlington Stores worth $59,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,892,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $210,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.96.

NYSE BURL opened at $193.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.69. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

