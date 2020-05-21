PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 184,008 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,008 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 6.08% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $37,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.