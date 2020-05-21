PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,073 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $67,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.