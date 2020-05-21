PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 35,473 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,473 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

