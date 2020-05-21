PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,525 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Quest Diagnostics worth $40,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.28.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

