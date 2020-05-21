PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,050 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.34% of TransUnion worth $42,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $81.58 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,361 shares of company stock worth $24,264,128. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

