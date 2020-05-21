PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 59,281 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 59,281 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $33,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

