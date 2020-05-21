PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,787 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $51,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

