PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Becton Dickinson and worth $66,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

