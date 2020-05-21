Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

