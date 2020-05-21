Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust in a report released on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

