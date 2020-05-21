Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.97. Danaher has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,564,444. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

