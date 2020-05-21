RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ROLL opened at $114.87 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

